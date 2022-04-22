BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies shot a 66-year-old man on his front porch after they said he pointed a gun at a Burke County deputy’s head late Thursday night.

Sheriff deputies responded at around 11:30 p.m. to a home at near Airport Rhodhiss Road, just west of Hickory, for a trespassing call involving a neighbor. A person who called 911 said someone was shooting toward her direction.

Once they got to the scene, deputies said they approached the home’s porch, saying “sheriff’s office,” when a man came out of the home. The sheriff’s office said he then pointed a gun at a deputy’s head and that shots were exchanged.

The man then said he had been shot and fell to the floor, according to investigators. He was flown to a hospital for his injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

[ ALSO READ: CMPD chief: Officer shoots person at southwest Charlotte apartment complex ]

A witness told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the man was shot twice by deputies. Ashley McJunkin said it all started when she went from his house to the house next door, where her ex-boyfriend lives.

McJunkin did not have permission to be there and Faherty said there are “No Trespassing” signs on the property. That was when deputies were called to the home, leading to the shooting.

McJunkin said the man who was shot by deputies was trying to protect her from her ex-boyfriend.

“I have no hate. I love all. I hate none. That’s how I look at it,” McJunkin said. “I don’t blame anybody. It was self-defense on both sides, basically.”

Burke County deputies shoot man who they say pointed gun at deputy’s head Burke County deputies shoot man who they say pointed gun at deputy’s head (WSOC)

Neighbors heard the gunfire and said they don’t understand why it had to end this way.

“You do not fire a weapon at a sheriff or a cop unless you’re gonna take the consequences,” James Goforth said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. One deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Terrifying’: Couple says officers pulled them over with guns drawn in case of mistaken identity)

©2022 Cox Media Group