Refurbished Roman museum gets royal approval

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trimontium Museum in Melrose has undergone a £1.4m upgrade. It opened to the public in August but no ceremony was staged due to Covid restrictions. The Duke of Gloucester has now officially opened the facility telling the story of the Roman occupation of southern Scotland....

