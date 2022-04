Chelsea comes off a stinging loss as it gets set to host West Ham United in another English Premier League London derby on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues (18-8-5) saw a couple of key defenders injured as they suffered a 4-2 loss to rival Arsenal on Wednesday. West Ham (15-7-11) has some injury issues of its own on the back line, so this could turn into a surprisingly offensive contest. Chelsea is comfortably in third place, entering Matchweek 34 having played just 31 games and five points clear of fourth-place Tottenham in the Premier League table. The Hammers are seventh, five points behind Spurs with five games to play.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO