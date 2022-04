There’s no better way to explore the planet than from behind the wheel. Discover our pick of the best road trips in the world. You could say that life is one big road trip, but that is bordering a little too close to poetry. Why not just go on a big ol’ IRL car journey instead? The world is filled with incredible roads that stretch on and on, traversing stunning sights and memorable spots that have dominated travel bucket lists for years. You’ll need plenty of fuel in the tank and a carefully curated list of road trip podcasts lined up, but the rewards are seemingly endless. Our selection of the best road trips in the world will take you through a whole load of incredible scenery, not to mention a healthy portion of the weirdest things on the planet. There’s a lot to love out there.

TRAVEL ・ 21 HOURS AGO