Public Safety

Baby Found Dead In Central Pennsylvania: State Police (Developing)

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoOEf_0fH9fMMY00
Pennsylvania state police car Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania state police)

A baby was found dead in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, state police say.

Troopers were called to a on Dooley Road in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 21, according to state police.

"At this time the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation into that cause of death is active," Trooper Kevin Kochka told Daily Voice in an email on Friday morning.

This is a developing situation, follow Daily Voice for updates.

