Here’s how Dre’Mont Jones reacted to the Russell Wilson trade

By Brad Washington
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Dre’Mont Jones has spent three years with the Denver Broncos and has become a solid contributor. But while his numbers have shown that he can be a linchpin with the Broncos’ defense for years to come, he understands that the NFL can be a cold business, and he can be traded or released.

So when asked about his initial thoughts on the trade for Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver, Jones had to make sure he wasn’t amongst the trade bait used to lure the star quarterback in.

“To be honest, I was like, ‘Oh! We got Russell!,'” Jones said earlier this week. “Then they [media] said they traded for ‘Russ’ and some players [went the other way]. So everyone was like, ‘Oh — who are the players?'” Jones recalled with a laugh.

Once the dust settled, Jones expressed gratitude for Wilson’s arrival while noticing a atmosphere difference created by Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“But it was cool realizing [that] I’m still here, and ‘Russ’ being here, too. I can just tell the energy has been totally different in this building from him and coach Hackett.”

Hopefully, with Super Bowl expectations growing, Jones can continue doing his part on defense while Hackett and Wilson look to enhance the Broncos offensively.

