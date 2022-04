AMBUSH‘s Yoon has taken to social media to share a sneak peek at a new colorway of her forthcoming Nike Air Adjust Force collab. The designer, who previously revealed a black iteration of the shoe, has unveiled a white/black version this time around. “Sunday at the studio,” she captioned the post, which features shots of the new collab. The kicks arrive with a crisp white base, which is contrasted with jet black on the midsole and tongue, as well as Swoosh branding on the sides. The creative paired the shoes with wide-legged trousers along with Balenciaga‘s black Le Cagole bag to accompany her red-orange hair.

