ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

EU poised to unveil rules forcing Big Tech to protect users

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIdPM_0fH9YfBS00

The European Union is nearing agreement on a set of new rules aimed at protecting internet users by forcing big tech companies like Google and Facebook to step up their efforts to curb the spread of illegal content, hate speech and disinformation.

EU officials were negotiating Friday over the final details of the legislation, dubbed the Digital Services Act. It's part of a sweeping overhaul of the 27-nation bloc's digital rulebook, highlighting the EU's position at the forefront of the global movement to rein in the power of online platforms and social media companies.

While the rules still need to be approved by the European Parliament and European Council that represents the 27 member countries, the bloc is far ahead of the United States and other countries in drawing up regulations for tech giants to force them to protect people from harmful content that proliferates online.

Negotiators from the EU's executive Commission, member countries and France, which holds the rotating EU presidency, were working to hammer out a deal before the end of Friday, ahead of French election s Sunday.

The new rules, which are designed to protect internet users and their “fundamental rights online," would make tech companies more accountable for content on their platforms. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter would have to beef up mechanisms to flag and remove illegal content like hate speech, while online marketplaces like Amazon would have to do the same for dodgy products like counterfeit sneakers or unsafe toys.

These systems will be standardized so that they will work the same way on any online platform.

That means “any national authority will be able to request that illegal content is removed, regardless of where the platform is established in Europe,” the EU's single market commissioner, Thierry Breton, said on Twitter.

Companies that breach the rules face fines amounting to as much as 6% of their annual global revenue, which for tech giants would mean billions of dollars. Repeat offenders could be banned from the EU market.

Google and Twitter declined to comment. Amazon and Facebook didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Digital Services Act also includes measures to better protect children by banning advertising targeted at minors. Online ads targeted to users based on their gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation would be prohibited.

There also would be a ban on so-called dark patterns — deceptive techniques to nudge users into doing things they didn’t intend to.

Tech companies would have to carry out regular risk assessments on illegal content, disinformation and other harmful information and then report back on whether they're doing enough to tackle the problem.

They will have to be more transparent and provide information to regulators and independent researchers on content moderation efforts. This could mean, for example, making YouTube turn over data on whether its recommendation algorithm has been directing users to more Russian propaganda than normal.

To enforce the new rules, the European Commission is expected to hire more than 200 new staffers. To pay for it, tech companies will be charged a “supervisory fee," which could be up to 0.1% of their annual global net income, depending on the negotiations.

The EU reached a similar political agreement last month on its Digital Markets Act, a separate piece of legislation aimed at reining in the power of tech giants and making them treat smaller rivals fairly.

Meanwhile, Britain has drafted its own online safety legislation that includes prison sentences for senior executives at tech companies who fail to comply.

Comments / 1

Related
TechCrunch

Report reveals Big Tech’s last minute lobbying to weaken EU rules

It reveals some of the arguments used by tech giants including Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta (Facebook) and Spotify to press their interests behind the scenes in a bid to reshape key components of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) — targeting areas such as surveillance advertising and access to platform data for researchers — with the clear intent of shielding their processes and business models from measures that could weaken their market power.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Broadcom under Antitrust scrutiny from FTC again - The Information

April 22 (Reuters) - Semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) is under scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission following complaints it is forcing exclusive agreements with customers, The Information reported on Friday. The FTC is in the early stages of gathering information about whether Broadcom, which has become a major...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Tech Companies#Eu#The European Union#European Council#French
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian general reveals plan to invade Moldova next

Nearly two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Russian general described Russia’s next phase of military operations as what may be an invasion of Moldova. In comments reported by the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Russian Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District, said the “second phase” of Russian military operations in Ukraine will focus on establishing a “land corridor” between Russia, the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea, and Transnistria, which is a pro-Russian breakaway region of neighboring Moldova.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

620K+
Followers
149K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy