Brett Eldredge Reveals Album Release Date As He Debuts Latest Song

Brett Eldredge debuted a new song that fans are already playing on repeat, and he revealed on Friday morning (April 22) that the single is the title track of his next album. Eldredge is trying to get through these “Songs About You” in his latest song, and the Songs About You album will follow on June 17 .

Eldredge has been teasing new music on his social media channels in recent weeks. Last week, he shared a video warming up his voice and hinted in the caption that he’s “ dropping a new song on ya very soon! ” On his birthday (March 23), Eldredge danced along to a video of “grannies” in a workout class, drumming up anticipation for his next project: “I don’t dance unless it’s my birthday or with grannies, today it’s both😂 feeling stronger and more confident than ever…Thanks for being there for me! I can’t wait to lay this new album on ya …it’s gonna blow your mind…”

The latest release from Eldredge follows “Want That Back,” a nostalgic single that the country artist shared earlier this year. Prompted by “feeling the weight of everything going on in the world,” Eldredge explained that he wrote it in the early morning hours as he “was looking for comfort in these moments that I feel bring purpose into my life. It was just such a powerful feeling that overtook me and I couldn’t go back to sleep until I wrote the whole chorus.”

Listen to Eldredge’s latest song, “Songs About You,” here :