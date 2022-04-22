Sanford Bishop: I'm asking 2nd District voters to renew my contract

Congressman Sanford Bishop spoke with The Albany Herald Thursday about the coming election and politics in general. Read the story in Sunday's Albany Herald and at AlbanyHerald.com . Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY -- Elections are a natural part of the political process. Politicians know going in that their futures are determined by a constituency that can be steadfast or fickle, depending often on the direction in which political winds are blowing.

As the "dean" of Georgia's U.S. Congressional delegation, serving now in his 30th year, Rep. Sanford Bishop has been through the process often in his career. That's why, even as political pundits insist his 2nd Congressional District is "in play" this election cycle because of redistricting that reduced his overwhelming Democratic majority to a scant 53%, Bishop expresses confidence that the people in the district will respond to "what I've brought to the table."

"I'm asking the voters to renew my contract," Bishop said in a conversation with The Albany Herald. "I feel I have a record of service that the people in this district know and appreciate. I hope they'll say, 'Well done, good and faithful servant' when it comes time to vote."

Bishop was in town Thursday with U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack to "deliver some checks" to the community in the form of infrastructure funding for the Radium Springs neighborhood that has been devastated over the years by a series of natural disasters.

"This job doesn't belong to me; it belongs to the people of the 2nd District," Bishop said. "I trust their judgment. I'm interviewing for the job and trust their judgment."

