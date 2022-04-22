ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Seals kicked and stoned in spate of incidents across UK

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Essex said they had received reports of young people throwing stones at a seal at Walton-on-the-Naze. Seals have been kicked, stoned and attacked by dogs in a series of incidents across the UK over the past week, according to a charity. British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR)...

www.shropshirestar.com

