Des Moines, IA

Des Moines woman turns bread-making hobby into a business

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Baking bread during the pandemic was a way to pass the time for many. But for a Des Moines woman, the hobby became a passion. For Chelsa Smith of Bread by Chelsa B, it started during a December 2019...

Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

“He Was Really Clear That He Just Couldn’t Stand Me.” Mom Shares How Everything Changed When Grown Son Moved Home During Pandemic. “Sometimes, The Kids Who Are The Hardest To Raise Turn Out To Be The Coolest Adults.”

It’s easy to look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and only see the negatives, but a Colorado mom and therapist wants us to remember that every cloud has its silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, Kerry Stutzman invited her 22-year-old son, Palmer Skudneski, and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams to live in their Denver, Colorado home. Both Palmer and Kerry admit they were apprehensive about living together, but Palmer decided it beat living in a cramped Chicago apartment building.
DENVER, CO
#Sourdough Bread#Chelsa B
AFP

Bride, caterer arrested for lacing wedding food with pot

A Florida bride and her caterer have been arrested after a prank in which they allegedly laced the food served at her February wedding with pot, local media reported Thursday. The bride also confirmed that the food was laced with cannabis, appearing enthusiastic about her prank, according to Cady's statement to authorities. 
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

The ‘People’s Convoy’ Has a New Enemy: Kids with Eggs

Click here to read the full article. The “People’s Convoy” (yes, that is still a thing) has reached the West Coast, where they have been greeted with a less than friendly reception: Bay Area youth tossing raw eggs at the passing vehicles. The incident occurred when the caravan was driving away from the home of Democratic Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, where they were protesting her support of an abortion-related bill. According to The San Francisco Examiner, the convoy departed Wicks’ residence after police arrived. While driving away from the house through her residential neighborhood, the convoy passed a Safeway grocery store where...
KIDS
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Salon

Why Japan's beloved toddler-errand show "Old Enough!" could never be replicated in America

A toddler walks a kilometer to the grocery store, alone, to buy groceries for his family. A duo of tykes climbs hundreds of stairs to complete an errand for mom. Another toddler attempts to make juice for his parents while they farm outside. These scenarios really happened on the Japanese TV show "Old Enough!," created by Nippon TV in 1991 and now streaming for American audiences on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS

