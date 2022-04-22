Weather delays search for man missing after canoe capsized in Dodge County

FOX LAKE, Wis. — Dodge County first responders say inclement weather has forced crews to temporarily stop searching for a man after his canoe capsized Thursday.

Crews were first dispatched to Fox Lake shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported hearing the man and a woman yelling for help on the lake’s north shore. When they arrived, emergency responders rescued the woman and took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews said they weren’t able to find the man despite searching until sunset that day. As of Friday morning, the man was still considered missing.

Search efforts, however, were put on hold Friday because of impending weather. Officials said they’ll resume full search operations as soon as conditions are safe for divers.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said officials will share more information as it becomes available.

