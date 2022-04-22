ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Weather delays search for man missing after canoe capsized in Dodge County

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8Zyx_0fH9SQXL00

FOX LAKE, Wis. — Dodge County first responders say inclement weather has forced crews to temporarily stop searching for a man after his canoe capsized Thursday.

Crews were first dispatched to Fox Lake shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported hearing the man and a woman yelling for help on the lake’s north shore. When they arrived, emergency responders rescued the woman and took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Crews said they weren’t able to find the man despite searching until sunset that day. As of Friday morning, the man was still considered missing.

RELATED: Woman rescued, crews searching for man after canoe capsizes on Fox Lake

Search efforts, however, were put on hold Friday because of impending weather. Officials said they’ll resume full search operations as soon as conditions are safe for divers.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said officials will share more information as it becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Report: Family identifies missing man whose canoe overturned on Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Wis. — The family of a missing man whose canoe overturned on Fox Lake identified him on Saturday. According to a report from CBS 58 News in Milwaukee, Beau Krantz, 36, was paddling on Thursday when his canoe overturned. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. and a woman was in the canoe with Krantz at the time.
FOX LAKE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man dies in DeForest construction accident, OSHA investigating

DEFOREST, Wis. — A 42-year-old man died after a wall fell on top of him at a construction site in DeForest on Wednesday, officials said. In a news release, the DeForest Police Department said first responders were called to a construction site in the 4600 block of Bellflower Drive around 2:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man without a pulse and not breathing.
DEFOREST, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox Lake, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Dodge County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Fox Lake, WI
Fox Lake, WI
Accidents
Dodge County, WI
Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend crash, man dead: sheriff

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 79-year-old West Bend man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said it was notified of "an erratic driver" around 3:40 p.m. The person ended up driving into oncoming traffic on State Highway 33 near West Bend Municipal Airport.
WEST BEND, WI
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Schmidt
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canoe#Inclement Weather#Capsized#Accident#Channel 3000
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two suspects charged in a Madison infant’s death were given signature bond. Now, they’re both missing.

MADISON, Wis. — Esthefania Martinez and Arkeem Ashley are both accused of the death of a seven-week-old baby. Police have confirmed they are now both missing.  Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said they have been searching for Ashley and Martinez for months. Both missed an appearance in court in June 2021; police learned they were missing late in the summer. That...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBAY Green Bay

Woman killed in crash with guardrail on Highway 10

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 75-year-old woman is dead after her car went off Highway 10 at County Highway F. The crash site was south of Weyauwega. Waupaca County investigators say the woman’s car was going west went it collided with the end of the guardrail, went down an embankment, crossed the off-ramp at Highway F, and continued down another embankment, coming to rest in a field.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man caught on camera stealing from Monroe St. restaurant, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man earlier this month after he was caught on camera stealing from a Monroe Street business. Police said they responded to the Sequoia restaurant in the 1800 block of Monroe Street shortly after 5:45 a.m. on April 9. With the help of video from the restaurant, police were able to identify the man as a 49-year-old Madison man.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy