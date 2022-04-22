ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

MHS swimming takes 1st at Hayden

By Staff reports
 3 days ago
Soledad Rodriguez swims the 100-yard butterfly in a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex Natatorium on March 29. She finished third in the 100-yard butterfly at Hayden on Wednesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High girls’ swimming and diving team dominated the Hayden Invite Wednesday, outpacing the competition by nearly 200 points.

The Indians racked up a total team score of 561, while second-place Hayden tallied 368. Maur Hill-Mount Academy scored 363, and Osawatomie-Paola-Louisberg picked up 298.

Manhattan won nine of the meet’s 12 events and had 24 top-five finishes.

Audrey Conley won the 50-yard freestyle and was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke.

Ruth Perez took first in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley.

Sophia Steffensmeier placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle.

Juliet Balman won the 100-yard freestyle and was second in the 200-yard individual medley.

Meredith Graves took first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Conley, Perez, Steffensmeier and Balman took first place.

Meanwhile, Conley, Steffensmeier, Perez and Avery Inman won the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Balman, Inman, Ava Sergi and Samantha Tarter placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Sergi finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 50-yard freestyle. Inman was the runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.

Manhattan has now finished in first place in five of its six meets this season.

The Indians will return to action at Great Bend next Thursday.

They will then compete at the Centennial League Championships on May 12 at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

Manhattan High results:

200-yard medley relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Juliet Balman 2:04.47; 3. Brooke Newcomer, Ava Sergi, Soledad Rodriguez, Kylee Koerner 2:23.81.

200-yard freestyle: 2. Avery Inman 2:21.71; 4. Samantha Tarter 2:34.57; 9. Amanda Lohrentz 3:08:08.

200-yard IM: 1. Ruth Perez 2:20.74; 2. Juliet Balman 2:45.50; 4. Soledad Rodriguez 2:58.21.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Audrey Conley 29.75; 2. Ava Sergi 30.40; 3. Brooke Newcomer 30.74.

1-meter diving: 2. Breanne Sanneman 288.10.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier 1:04.61; 3. Soledad Rodriguez 1:16.97.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Juliet Balman 1:03.09; 4. Samantha Tarter 1:09.43; 6. Meagan Hensley 1:13.66.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier 5:49.79; 2. Avery Inman 6:16.86.

200-yard freestyle relay: 2. Juliet Balman, Ava Sergi, Samantha Tarter, Avery Inman 1:59.15; 4. Breanne Sanneman, Meagan Hensley, Kylee Koerner, Brooke Newcomer 2:08.02.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Ruth Perez 1:05.78; 2. Audrey Conley 1:17.01; 6. Brooke Newcomer 1:24.07.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Meredith Graves 1:28.72; 2. Ava Sergi 1:29.73; 5. Ellyn Campbell 1:41.13.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Avery Inman, Sophia Steffensmeier, Ruth Perez 4:12.03.

