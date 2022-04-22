ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brighton eyeing improvement on last season but won’t take Birmingham lightly

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDjAc_0fH9QzJ400

Brighton boss Hope Powell believes tomorrow’s WSL clash against struggling Birmingham will be “no easy game” for her side.

Birmingham are currently rock bottom of the table, with their five points stemming from one win and two draws throughout the season so far.

Powell led the Seagulls to their highest WSL finish last year, sixth place with 27 points, and with her side currently in the same position and two points behind that mark she is hopeful they can better that with three games to go.

“It would be great if we could, certainly in terms of the points on the board, better than we did last season,” Powell said in her pre-match press conference. “That’s what we’re striving for and continue to try and look at.

“If we perform the way we have performed in recent games then we give ourselves every possible chance of beating last season.

“But we know the game tomorrow is really going to be tough, I think mathematically Birmingham can still stay up so it will be no easy game, and I’ve always said for us there’s no easy game in this league.

“We all want to do well, recognising that they’re going to throw everything at it and we’ve just got to be able to manage the game and hopefully get something out of it, put points on the board and try and better what we did last season.”

Brighton’s recent successes come as the club today announced their “pathway to the top four” plans to grow women’s and girls’ football.

The strategy will see the club use six areas – player pathway, recruitment, performance and coaching, medical, wellbeing and marketing and communications- with the overall plan to move closer to becoming a top-four club between now and 2024.

The pathway also includes developing home-grown talent, increasing attendances, player recruitment and helping players prepare for dual careers as well as finding a long-term home closer to Brighton and Hove.

For the Blues game, Brighton will be without striker Ellie Brazil, who will miss the rest of the season with a medial meniscus tear in her right knee, while Fliss Gibbons is sidelined with Covid.

Birmingham manager Darren Carter believes his side are “more than capable” of finding the points they need to escape relegation.

Rooted at the foot of the table, they are seven points behind 11th-placed Leicester and Carter knows his side need a big performance.

He told the club’s Twitter account: “We’ve got to get points and put them on the board. We are more than capable, that is for sure.

“It’s just us now adding some quality to that. They’ve got heart and desire. They represent the spirit of what Birmingham City should be about.”

Carter has been handed a boost with Sarah Ewens and Cecilie Sandvej getting out on the grass as well as Lucy Whipp.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ellis Harrison and Tom Clarke doubtful for Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey has a doubt over striker Ellis Harrison ahead of Tuesday night’s crucial League One clash with promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday. Harrison limped off after only 19 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with AFC Wimbledon to be replaced by Daniel Butterworth as the Cod Army dragged themselves out of the relegation zone on goal difference as a result of substitute Joe Garner’s late equaliser.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecilie Sandvej
Person
Darren Carter
Person
Ellie Brazil
Person
Hope Powell
newschain

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London. The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday. A man, who was known to them, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Raheem Sterling eyes up Wayne Rooney’s record in Champions League

Raheem Sterling has revealed he has his eye on Wayne Rooney’s English goalscoring record of 30 in the Champions League. Manchester City forward Sterling is currently joint-second on the all-time list of English goalscorers in the competition, alongside Rooney’s former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes with 24. Sterling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday. The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury. Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Brighton And Hove#Wsl
newschain

FAW disappointed at potential Wales-Wrexham play-off clash

The Football Association of Wales has expressed disappointment that Wrexham’s potential National League play-off final would clash with Wales’ World Cup decider against Scotland or Ukraine. The Vanarama National League has announced their play-off final will kick off at the London Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, June 5...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kidnap suspect known to missing Katie Kenyon, say police

A man arrested by police searching for a missing woman is said to be known to her. Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning. Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 50-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ben Garner waiting on two players ahead of Swindon’s game with Forest Green

Swindon head coach Ben Garner is hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of Tuesday night’s home clash with already promoted League Two leaders Forest Green. Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has returned to training after suffering a shoulder injury against Leyton Orient on Easter Monday with Lewis Ward taking his place for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hartlepool, although the former could return to contention.
SOCCER
newschain

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence

A Turkish court has sentenced prominent civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with the 2013 mass anti-government protests. The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants, including 71-year-old architect Mucella Yapici,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

Russia hits rail and fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine

Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear what caused the blazes.
ECONOMY
newschain

MPs frustrated as national security adviser quizzed over Nowzad evacuation

MPs quizzing the Government’s national security adviser expressed frustration as they were met with a lack of clarity over who authorised the evacuation of animal charity staff from Afghanistan. Sir Stephen Lovegrove was accused of giving evidence that was “opposite” to that supplied by top civil servant Sir Philip...
WORLD
newschain

17 die in fire at Russian military research facility

At least 17 people died in last week’s fire at a Russian military research facility, authorities have said. The regional government in Tver, a city about 112 miles north-west of Moscow, said that so far only five of the victims had been identified. The blaze at the Central Research...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy