If Los Angeles County government is a dysfunctional family, who better than a mother of four to fix it?. Roxanne Beckford Hoge is proud to show her maternal stripes in her race to become the next District 3 County Supervisor — it’s a core value of her campaign, along with her unapologetically right-of-center, no-nonsense approach.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO