Grandmother, mother accused in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is investigating the death of a four-year-old girl after her family forced her to drink alcohol. Police identified the victim as China Record. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said an autopsy found the cause of death was acute...
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 4-year-old died of acute alcohol poisoning last Thursday after her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey, as the child’s mother watched, reports NBC News. The child, China Record, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 when authorities arrived at the...
