City of Janesville to require residents remove, replace iron water pipes

JANESVILLE

If you’re one of the 580 residents who the city of Janesville has mailed a notice that you need to remove and replace iron pipes at your home, don’t toss the notice in the garbage and forget all about it.

That’s not an option.

The city of Janesville’s water superintendent, Dave Botts, said that notices the city has sent to residents who have older homes with iron water pipes in the ground from their street-side terrace to their home that are “downstream” from former lead pipes the city already has replaced.

Those residents are now required to remove and replace the old pipes in their yard with plastic or copper water service lines.

The city considers the pipes in question to be iron water laterals that are buried beneath residents' yards. Those pipes supply water from city-maintained mains to residents' homes. They typically span an area from a resident's terrace at the street to the home's water meter.

Water pipes inside residents' homes are not included in the city's recommended mandate.

The changes are tied to the Environmental Protection Agency’s new guidance on clean water. The agency considers iron pipes to have the same “characteristics” of lead pipes, which means the EPA believes iron pipes are capable of holding lead that leached off of old lead water pipes. Iron pipes can then release lead into water that people use in their homes to drink and bathe.

The agency recommends that iron pipes that are part of residents’ homes be removed if those pipes were ever linked into lead water mains or lateral pipes that the city had once used to distribute water service to residents.

Elevated lead levels in drinking water can cause health and cognitive problems in people, especially young children and pregnant women and their unborn children.

The program is part of an ongoing effort by the city since 2017 to remove lead from the water system.

On Monday, the city council is holding a public hearing on an ordinance change requiring residents to hire a plumber to remove and replace their home’s iron pipes.

Botts said city records show about 850 homes in Janesville have iron pipes. This year, the city informed 580 of those residents they have until the end of the year to have the pipes removed or replaced.

What’s that going to cost, though?

Botts said for the most part, it’ll cost residents nothing. Under a $3.2 million state Department of Natural Resources grant program, the city has up to $6,000 in funding per household to pay for iron pipe removal this year.

That is normally is enough to fully cover the replacement of residential water pipes—as long as the infrastructure isn’t buried under cement, large tree roots or other hard-to-remove ground cover, Botts said.

Botts said the city of Janesville’s most recent lead testing of the water system shows lead levels in the water within “acceptable” levels, but he said the city wants to follow EPA guidance to ensure residents are protected and have clean water.

Botts said the 580 notified residents should already have gotten a notice in the mail that they must hire a plumber and get the pipe replacement work booked before the end of this year. That’s because the city is only eligible through Dec. 31 to receive DNR grant funding that offsets residents’ costs.

If the council approves changes to the city’s ordinance on water service, any resident with iron pipes will be required eventually to remove and replace their home’s water service. Those who fail to do so before the end of the year could have their water service cut off, Botts said.

“It’s hard to understand why someone wouldn’t respond and get their water service replaced for free,” Botts said. “But some people choose not to respond. The letter goes in the garbage. And if that’s the case, the city has the option of basically turning the water off until they do respond.”

In Janesville, most houses with iron water pipes were built between 1900 and the 1950s, Botts said. He added the city has a detailed inventory of which houses have iron pipes based on work the city has already done to remove and replace lead-based city water pipes.

People can determine if they have iron water pipes in their house by testing the water pipes in the basement with a magnet. If the magnet sticks to the water pipes, it means the pipes are made of iron.