Meat emporium Lawry’s the Prime Rib in Beverly hills, as well as sister restaurant Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village, will be serving 45-day dry-aged beef as a special promotion this week. Normally the restaurants serve non-aged Certified Angus beef but will have the more richly flavored aged version on the menu available until May 1. Dry-aging tends to reduce moisture and concentrate flavors of the beef, a thing normally done at high-end steakhouses for their chops, but not as frequently with roasted prime rib. Locally, only Fanny’s at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures does a nightly dry-aged prime rib served tableside.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO