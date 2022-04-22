Consumer Reports: The 2022 Ford Expedition Costs More to Gas Up Than Any Other SUV

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.

GAS PRICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO