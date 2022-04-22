ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports: The 2022 Ford Expedition Costs More to Gas Up Than Any Other SUV

By Produced by Digital Editors
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Consumer Reports recommends the 2022 Ford Expedition overall, but this large SUV also lands atop CR's list of the most expensive SUVs to gas...

Only 1 Ford Truck Is Recommended by Consumer Reports

Ford is one of the most famous American automakers in the world, and it has a lineup of popular pickup trucks for customers to choose from. That being said, despite the popularity of Ford trucks, Consumer Reports only recommends one Ford truck. Here’s a look at the 2022 Ford Ranger and why it’s the only Ford pickup truck that Consumer Reports recommends.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Ford Expedition#Gas Prices#Fuel Economy#Vehicles#Americans#Ford Motor Company#Cr#Chevy#Suburban
Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
Ford
Cars
Gas Price
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
These Are the Small 2022 SUVs the IIHS Says Are Safest

The safest small 2022 SUVs include a range of vehicles loaded with features at different price points. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), these are the safest small SUVs you can buy. Each of them wins the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, the organization’s highest honor.
CARS
The 2023 Ford Ranger Gained Tremendous Diesel Power

The secret is finally out. The new Ford Ranger is gaining tons of diesel power. Figures about how much power the 2023 Ford Ranger will have has been kept under wraps until now, and we’re excited about extra turbo-diesel muscle. Does the 2023 Ford Ranger have a diesel engine?
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla vehicle crashes into $3.5 million jet after being dangerously ‘summoned’ by owner

A Tesla vehicle was caught on video crashing into a $3.5M Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ in a dangerous way by the owner. Smart Summon builds on Tesla’s previous “Summon” feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations. With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away, and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.
CARS
Best New Pickup Trucks Under $30,000 for 2022

Buyers used to have to pick two characteristics when it came to trucks: cheap, good, or reliable. These days, you can have it all in one vehicle. Options like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma check all of the boxes as far as 2022 trucks go. The 2022 Ford Ranger...
BUYING CARS
TrueCar’s 7 Hybrid Cars with the Best Gas Mileage

The price of gas in the U.S. has reached record levels in 2022. Getting the best mileage is now at a premium, and many drivers are looking for high-efficiency cars – namely, hybrid cars. If you’re looking for the best mileage on the market from hybrid cars, TrueCar named its picks for the hybrid cars with the best gas mileage. Below, check out TrueCar’s top picks on the list:
CARS
