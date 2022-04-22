Why Can’t You Buy Your Leased Tesla?

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of home buyers this year so far have been chain-free, according to analysis.This is up from just over two-thirds (69%) of buyers who were not part of a housing chain last year.Selling to a chain-free buyer is often a preferred option for sellers looking to speed up a sale and reduce the chances of it falling through as the sale does not hinge on other house sales successfully going through.Roughly speaking, for every 10 homes sold so far in 2022, only three of those buyers will bring a home on to the market to sell, creating a...

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO