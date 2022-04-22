ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

Logan County named former Graves Coach Frick as boys coach

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan County High School has named former Graves County head coach Josh Frick...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy