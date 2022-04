CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday was a very wet day in Chicago, but it was also opening day for al fresco dining. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Glenwood Avenue in Rogers Park is among the streets that has been closed to cars for outdoor dining as part of the Chicago Alfresco program. Soon enough, there will be music, dancing, and food on a cobblestoned stretch of Glenwood Avenue that abuts the Red Line embankment on its east side."Now the process can start to actually manifest," said Le Piano owner Chad Willetts.But it was not an easy process for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO