Pro driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. has spent quite a bit of time behind the wheel of the sixth-generation Ford Bronco over the past year and a half or so, much of it off-road. That included testing out the SUV’s manual transmission in the sand, showing off its new Trail Turn Assist feature, and most recently, wheeling a Bronco First Edition with all of its body panels removed on some of Moab’s toughest terrain. Now, Gittin Jr. is back behind the wheel – this time of the Ford Bronco RTR that debuted at last year’s SEMA Show in two-door form – in Moab, once again.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO