Reckless motorcyclist hurt after crashing into SUV on I-275 in Farmington Hills

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan State Police vehicle was hit by an intoxicated driver while policing a traffic stop on Southfield Freeway, according to officials. MSP vehicle after being hit by an intoxicated driver on Southfield Freeway. | Credit: Michigan State Police On April 22, at about 12:20 a.m., Michigan State troopers were southbound on Southfield Freeway, north of I-96, policing a traffic crash in the right lane, when a driver in a Jeep Grand Wagoneer crashed into his vehicle. Officials say the 38-year-old driver from Oak Park was intoxicated at the time of the crash. While the vehicle was being searched, a pistol was found. The driver was arrested, transported for a blood draw, and will be lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. Both troopers were transported to a local hospital. One trooper had a possible concussion and the other trooper sustained lower back injury. The troopers were treated and released from the hospital. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAK PARK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO