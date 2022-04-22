ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Reckless motorcyclist hurt after crashing into SUV on I-275 in Farmington Hills

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police said a motorcyclist was driving recklessly when they rear-ended an...

Cindy A Robertson
3d ago

that driver on the motorcycle is very lucky, hopefully he learns from hot riding in and out of cars! and quit giving people a reason to give motorcyclists a bad rap!been riding for over 55 years

The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
