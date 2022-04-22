ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beard Motorsports: Noah Gragson Talladega Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
● Wendy’s® (Nasdaq: WEN) has joined Beard Motorsports and driver Noah Gragson as its primary partner for the GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Fresh off an impressive activation on the biggest stage in college basketball – March Madness – the company has shifted gears and traveled to the biggest oval...

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Pre-Race Message

Last October, Bubba Wallace earned his first NASCAR Cup Series win in a rain-shortened Yellawood 500 at Talledega Superspeedway. Not only was it the first victory of Wallace’s career, but it was also the first time that 23XI Racing, the venture owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, wound up in the winner’s circle. Today, Wallace will try to duplicate that feat.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bell Captures Pole at Talladega

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series pole position with a lap of 180.92 mph around the 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday morning – just edging his teammate Martin Truex Jr., by a scant .081-second. The all-JGR Toyota front row marks the...
TALLADEGA, AL
Financial World

Brad Keselowski reaction after a penalty from NASCAR

Brad Keselowski has found himself in huge trouble this season. After he joined the RFK Racing team, of which he is also a co-owner and driver, he was not greeted by good news. Namely, his team was punished for unauthorized modifications to their car’s single vendor-supplied parts. This caused...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Black Rifle Back Again: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Talladega, marking the fourth time this season that the green and black livery has adorned Dillon's machine. BRCC also rode with Dillon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Daytona International Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.
Speedway Digest

Noah Gragson triumphs at Talladega in three-overtime thriller

It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country. Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson—driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports—won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Talladega (Chase Briscoe & Chris Buescher Accident Quotes)

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang -- (Involved in lap 57 accident) “Just towards the end of the stage and we were trying to get stage points because at the end of this deal you never know what can happen. That is not normally the mentality I would go with. I normally try to ride around and wait until the end. It seems like we always get so desperate towards the end of the stages. I felt like if I could get to the bottom I could get to eighth or ninth if I was lucky. Looking back that obviously wasn’t the right decision. The 16, I don't know what happened to him. I know I got into the back of somebody and then the 16, I saw him on the apron and he kind of landed in my lap when I came back across the race track. It was a hard hit but I feel a lot better than I thought I was going to when I saw the hit coming. All good. Unfortunate to kind of have a huge hole points-wise now. I guess we go to Dover next week and see if we can have a better result.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

New USF Juniors Series Makes its Bow in the Ozarks

USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires is set to make its highly anticipated race debut this week at the new Ozarks International Raceway near Gravois Mills, Mo. Announced in September of last year, the entry level series is a pre-step to the accomplished Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel driver development ladder.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Run Strong at Talladega Superspeedway Before Late-Race Incident. “We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway. We ran well today and were in contention until the crash that took us out of the race early. I was three or four-wide in the middle and our Whelen Chevrolet just got hooked in the right-rear. I don’t know what they were doing outside of me; I couldn’t see ‘em. The next thing I knew I was getting hooked straight into the fence. I made some mistakes early in the race and learned from them. I thought I did a lot of the right things at the end to put myself in contention. I missed the block off of Turn 2 and back I went. It's unfortunate but that's part of speedway racing."
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT TALLADEGA: Daniel Hemric Accident Quote

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 MAJESTIC STEEL CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 56. “We were up there mixing it up, pushing and getting a little more aggressive. That had nothing to do with us getting crashed. We were simply riding in the bottom lane. We had been flirting on temperatures the whole run. I was able to poke my nose in and out enough to cool it down. It definitely got probably 10 to 15 degrees hotter than it had been all race. I tried to make a valid effort there to get it halfway lower on the back straightaway to get clean air to the motor. I had a tone change in the engine. We didn’t lose power, so I assumed it was just myself getting my car in clean air. As soon as that thought crossed my mind, then I lost a cylinder and the engine blew up. I ran out of time to get my hand out. To slow down at such a rapid pace, the No. 3 (Austin Dillon) got into me and I was just trying to catch it from there on.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Multi-Car Crash Leaves Burton 34th at Talladega

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team left Talladega Superspeedway with a 34th-place finish after being swept up in a multi-car crash on Lap 90 of Sunday’s GEICO 500. Burton started 25th and ran inside the top 20 for most of the first half of the race.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Herbst Scores Strong Seventh at Talladega

Race Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst employed a smart and savvy drive to finish seventh in the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) dropped to the back of the 38-car field for an unapproved adjustment prior to the start, but Herbst wasted no time in working his way toward the front, hovering in or near the top-10. In the final stage, crew chief Richard Boswell made a strategy call on lap 69 while the race was under caution to pit Herbst for fuel only, which earned him the fifth-place starting spot when the race returned to green on lap 72. As the race made its way toward completion, Herbst endured three overtime restarts and avoided multiple wrecks to bring home his sixth top-10 of the season.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NCS Talladega Quotes - Christopher Bell

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. “There is not much to say about the lap, just a lot to say about Toyota, TRD, the engine package they brought here, and the cars assembled at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing). This number 20 group did a really good job. They gave me the best car in the field today, so hopefully we can keep it going and keep it up front tomorrow.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Stewart-Haas Racing: GEICO 500 from Talladega

Race Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) SHR Race Finish:. ● Kevin Harvick (Started 24th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 188 of 188 laps) ● Aric Almirola (Started 23rd, Finished 13th...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Indianapolis 500 Veteran Prappas Dies at 66

Ted Prappas, who made his sole Indianapolis 500 start in 1992, died April 22. He was 66. Southern California native Prappas started 32nd and finished 16th in the No. 31 PIG/Say No To Drugs Lola-Chevrolet fielded by P.I.G. Enterprises and owner Norm Turley. Prappas was sidelined due to gearbox problems after completing 135 laps in the unseasonably cold 1992 race.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

NCS: What to watch for during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Its hard to win from the pole: In 105 NASCAR Cup Series events at Talladega only 15 races have been won from the pole with the last time coming in 2020 when Denny Hamlin did it during the fall event at the track. Out of the active drivers entered this weekend only six have started on the pole with Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon the two most recent to do so back in 2019.
TALLADEGA, AL
