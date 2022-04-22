ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ArkLaTex Sounds: Preview of GloryFest '22

 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe is back this Friday with...

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Jefferson, Tx

JEFFERSON, Texas - The Historic Jefferson Pilgrimage 75th Diamond Jubilee is set for this weekend. The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club proudly presents the annual Pilgrimage and historical home and garden tours the first weekend of May each year. Four of Jefferson's finest homes and featured gardens will open for tour by docents dressed in period dress.
Southern Hills Movies in the Park

Latoya Amos, President of Southern Hills Neighborhood Association is the in studio to talk about their movies in the park event happening tomorrow April 23rd. The event is FREE to the community and will have food trucks, face painting, and other fun activities for kids. The event is from 5pm...
Cha-Ching Another $50,000 Lottery Winner in Northwest Louisiana

Hey, Lady Luck We Sure Do Love You This Year in Louisiana. Is Louisiana on the Hottest Streak Ever? When did the winning streak in Louisiana start? Was it the Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Rayne, Louisiana? One lucky Louisianain scored a $30,000 payday and we all thought we were so special to have a big win. Then a couple of weeks later on March 23rd Powerball announced a $50,000 win. From there it felt like we kept turning around to big winners at least once a week in Louisiana.
40 Unbelievable Photos of How Much Shreveport-Bossier Has Changed

What a difference a day makes! If the old saying is true, just how big a difference does fourteen years make?. Using the incredible technology that Google Earth provides allowing us to dial the clocks back to the year 2007, we were able to highlight some amazing changes in scenery to the geography of the Shreveport and Bossier City areas.
2 Major Shreveport Interstate Exit Ramps To Be Closed Tomorrow

The eternally pessimistic could legitimately argue that "the road construction work in Shreveport and Bossier" is causing even more headaches this week. On the flip side, the optimistic could argue equally as well that at least some of the most problematic areas around are being addressed, which is much better than just leaving those areas to their own devices.
State Fair of Louisiana starts April 28

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The State Fair of Louisiana is currently setting up for the Spring Fair that will run April 28, - May 8 in Shreveport. Gate admission is free on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See Shreveport Farmers Market Dates, SNAP Benefits Doubled Again

The dates have been released for this year's Shreveport Farmers Market and they're proud to announce they're helping families again by doubling their SNAP benefits. The Shreveport Farmers Market is set to kick off Saturday, June 4, 2022, and run through August 27, 2022, Saturdays from 7:30 am - 12:30 pm in Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Parking and admission are both free and most vendors accept coupons from the Louisiana Farmers' Market Senior Nutrition Program, the WIC Program, and SNAP.
