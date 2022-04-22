ArkLaTex Sounds: Preview of GloryFest '22

Hey, Lady Luck We Sure Do Love You This Year in Louisiana. Is Louisiana on the Hottest Streak Ever? When did the winning streak in Louisiana start? Was it the Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Rayne, Louisiana? One lucky Louisianain scored a $30,000 payday and we all thought we were so special to have a big win. Then a couple of weeks later on March 23rd Powerball announced a $50,000 win. From there it felt like we kept turning around to big winners at least once a week in Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO