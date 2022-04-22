ArkLaTex Sounds: Preview of GloryFest '22

The dates have been released for this year's Shreveport Farmers Market and they're proud to announce they're helping families again by doubling their SNAP benefits. The Shreveport Farmers Market is set to kick off Saturday, June 4, 2022, and run through August 27, 2022, Saturdays from 7:30 am - 12:30 pm in Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Parking and admission are both free and most vendors accept coupons from the Louisiana Farmers' Market Senior Nutrition Program, the WIC Program, and SNAP.
Comments / 0