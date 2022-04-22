ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

Bobby Labonte Hopes Experience at South Boston Speedway Will Give Him an Edge in June 25 Srx Event

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte is hoping his experience racing at South Boston Speedway will give him a little bit of an edge when he competes in the June 25 SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) event at South Boston Speedway. Labonte competed in SMART Modified Tour events at...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr’s Post-Race Message

NASCAR fans got a treat on Sunday, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. was on loan to FOX from NBC, covering the Geico 500 at Talladega. NBC executives agreed to loan Dale Jr. to FOX, which had the broadcasting rights for Sunday’s Geico 500 at the iconic track. Earnhardt Jr. dominated...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Crash At Talladega

The GEICO 500 is underway at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. But a big crash may have just dampened some of the excitement. In the first stage of the race, No. 16 Daniel Hemric’s vehicle began slowing down – possibly due to car trouble. Hemric’s car began sliding around and sideswiped No. 14 driver Chase Briscoe.
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Boston, VA
Sports
City
South Boston, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Speedway Digest

Indianapolis 500 Veteran Prappas Dies at 66

Ted Prappas, who made his sole Indianapolis 500 start in 1992, died April 22. He was 66. Southern California native Prappas started 32nd and finished 16th in the No. 31 PIG/Say No To Drugs Lola-Chevrolet fielded by P.I.G. Enterprises and owner Norm Turley. Prappas was sidelined due to gearbox problems after completing 135 laps in the unseasonably cold 1992 race.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Message For NASCAR Fans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. typically covers NASCAR for NBC, but he was able to work Sunday’s race in Talladega for FOX. NBC executives agreed to loan Earnhardt Jr. out to FOX for the Geico 500 at Talladega. Earnhardt Jr. dominated the track during his career, winning six times, including four races in a row at one point.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Michael Waltrip
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Greg Biffle
Person
Ryan Newman
Person
Bobby Labonte
Person
Helio Castroneves
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Black Rifle Back Again: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Talladega, marking the fourth time this season that the green and black livery has adorned Dillon's machine. BRCC also rode with Dillon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Daytona International Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.
CBS Sports

NASCAR legend Bill Elliott to return to SRX for two races in 2022

After initially not being among the NASCAR greats slated to compete in the Superstar Racing Experience in 2022, Awesome Bill from Dawsonville is back on the SRX roster. On Friday, SRX announced that NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott will return to SRX for two races in 2022. Elliott will race at Five Flags Speedway on June 18 and at Stafford Motor Speedway on July 2.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston Speedway#Nascar Cup Series#Srx#Late Model Stock
Speedway Digest

New USF Juniors Series Makes its Bow in the Ozarks

USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires is set to make its highly anticipated race debut this week at the new Ozarks International Raceway near Gravois Mills, Mo. Announced in September of last year, the entry level series is a pre-step to the accomplished Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel driver development ladder.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Silk & Preece Win NAPA Auto Parts Duels; MacDonald, Scappini, Hydar, & Levangie Score NAPA Auto Parts Duel Feature Wins at Stafford Speedway

Stafford Speedway kicked off its 2022 race season with the NAPA Auto Parts Duels as part of the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend. Feature races were held for the Pro-All Star Series Late Models, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, and Vintage All-Stars along with two 40-lap NAPA Duel races that set the top-20 lineup for Sunday’s 100-lap NAPA Spring Sizzler® main event. Scoring wins in the two NAPA Duel races were Ronnie Silk and Ryan Preece. Taking down feature wins were Eddie MacDonald in the 75-lap PASS Late Model race, Matt Scappini in the 20-lap Limited Late Model race, Travis Hydar in the 20-lap Street Stock feature, and Ben Levangie in the 15-lap Vintage All-Stars feature.
STAFFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT TALLADEGA: Daniel Hemric Accident Quote

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 MAJESTIC STEEL CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 56. “We were up there mixing it up, pushing and getting a little more aggressive. That had nothing to do with us getting crashed. We were simply riding in the bottom lane. We had been flirting on temperatures the whole run. I was able to poke my nose in and out enough to cool it down. It definitely got probably 10 to 15 degrees hotter than it had been all race. I tried to make a valid effort there to get it halfway lower on the back straightaway to get clean air to the motor. I had a tone change in the engine. We didn’t lose power, so I assumed it was just myself getting my car in clean air. As soon as that thought crossed my mind, then I lost a cylinder and the engine blew up. I ran out of time to get my hand out. To slow down at such a rapid pace, the No. 3 (Austin Dillon) got into me and I was just trying to catch it from there on.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Talladega (McDowell Leads Ford with Eighth Place Finish at Talladega)

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang -- Finished 8th. “Unfortunately it wasn’t a great day for us but we salvaged a good finish out of it. We really struggled with just handling today which you wouldn’t think at Talladega. But at the same time, we got ourselves in position there at the end when it counted. I thought with three to go that something was going to happen so I repositioned myself and built a run and was able to weave through there on the last lap. It is just so hard to pass today. It was hard to make moves from sixth or seventh to the lead. In the front row, everybody was just kind of jammed up. It is just a different style of racing even more so here than it was at Daytona with this NextGen car. I have a lot to study and go back and learn and figure out how to make the moves. I am proud of everyone. Coming out of here with a top-10 is a great day. I wish we could have had a shot at it but we just weren’t there at the end.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bell Captures Pole at Talladega

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series pole position with a lap of 180.92 mph around the 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday morning – just edging his teammate Martin Truex Jr., by a scant .081-second. The all-JGR Toyota front row marks the...
TALLADEGA, AL
Autoweek.com

Just like Old Times: Big Weekend for an Earnhardt at Talladega

Dale Earnhardt Sr. won 10 times at NASCAR’s biggest track. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., scored six wins there. No other speedway was as productive for either of the Earnhardts. Earnhardt success made the Talladega grandstands rock for many years. Father and won became two of the most popular...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy