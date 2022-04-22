Bobby Labonte Hopes Experience at South Boston Speedway Will Give Him an Edge in June 25 Srx Event

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang -- Finished 8th. “Unfortunately it wasn’t a great day for us but we salvaged a good finish out of it. We really struggled with just handling today which you wouldn’t think at Talladega. But at the same time, we got ourselves in position there at the end when it counted. I thought with three to go that something was going to happen so I repositioned myself and built a run and was able to weave through there on the last lap. It is just so hard to pass today. It was hard to make moves from sixth or seventh to the lead. In the front row, everybody was just kind of jammed up. It is just a different style of racing even more so here than it was at Daytona with this NextGen car. I have a lot to study and go back and learn and figure out how to make the moves. I am proud of everyone. Coming out of here with a top-10 is a great day. I wish we could have had a shot at it but we just weren’t there at the end.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO