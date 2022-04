The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:17 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint. 9:02 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft. 9:17 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Alarm....