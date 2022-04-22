ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ben Stokes back bowling in the nets amid links with England captaincy

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btSyB_0fH9JC6W00

England captaincy favourite Ben Stokes has stepped up his rehabilitation from a knee injury, bowling in the nets at Durham during his latest training session.

Stokes, who is widely tipped to succeed Joe Root as Test skipper, had scans after returning from last month’s tour of the West Indies with a painful left knee and has been targeting a return to county action next month to tune up for the start of the international campaign on June 2.

The 30-year-old reported back for net practice at Emirates Riverside on Tuesday and has spent the last four days batting outdoors. Overseen by coach Will Gidman, he faced seamer Matt Salisbury during the lunch break of day two of Durham’s LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two clash against Nottinghamshire before testing his fitness by taking the ball himself.

With fast bowling coach Neil Killeen – a former England and Wales Cricket Board consultant – in attendance, he hit a good pace during an extended spell at batter Graham Clark before signing autographs for a handful of onlookers.

Stokes could play in a maximum of three championship games, at Worcestershire on May 5, at home to Glamorgan a week later and a trip to Lord’s to face Middlesex on May 19. Durham are open to him playing as a specialist batter if required, but the initial signs are promising that the all-rounder’s comeback is ahead of schedule.

Whether Stokes adds captain to his long list of roles when he returns to England duty remains to be seen, but the matter is sure to be high on the agenda of the newly-appointed managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAJzM_0fH9JC6W00
Ben Stokes is the favourite to replace Joe Root, right, as England captain (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

Key’s priority is to have a head coach in place before the first Test of the summer against New Zealand in less than six weeks, but may move earlier in naming Root’s replacement.

Writing in his Daily Mirror column on Thursday, Stokes paid tribute to Root before adding: “I know there will be lots of speculation around who will take over from him, and clearly as vice-captain and someone who has stood in on a few occasions my name will be strongly talked about.

“But all I will say is that it is a huge honour to captain England and whoever does it will get to enjoy that responsibility of trying to take the team forward. The decision will be down to Rob Key as the new managing director of men’s cricket and I’m sure we’ll talk soon enough, as he will with other players and support staff.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Who could succeed Chris Silverwood as England head coach?

England are looking for a new head coach to succeed Chris Silverwood. Silverwood left the role following this winter’s Ashes mauling and the top priority of England’s new managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key will be filling the post ahead of this summer’s home Test series against New Zealand.
SPORTS
newschain

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London. The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday. A man, who was known to them, has been arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
newschain

Kidnap suspect known to missing Katie Kenyon, say police

A man arrested by police searching for a missing woman is said to be known to her. Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning. Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 50-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bowling#International Cricket#County Cricket#Test#Lv#Wales Cricket Board
newschain

Russia hits rail and fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine

Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear what caused the blazes.
ECONOMY
newschain

Sutton wait on captain Craig Eastmond for Crawley clash

Play-off hopefuls Sutton will check on captain Craig Eastmond ahead of Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two meeting with Crawley. Midfielder Eastmond missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Barrow after picking up an injury in the 1-0 win over Newport on Easter Monday. Harry Beautyman will also be assessed,...
SPORTS
newschain

Raheem Sterling eyes up Wayne Rooney’s record in Champions League

Raheem Sterling has revealed he has his eye on Wayne Rooney’s English goalscoring record of 30 in the Champions League. Manchester City forward Sterling is currently joint-second on the all-time list of English goalscorers in the competition, alongside Rooney’s former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes with 24. Sterling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Turkish court hands civil rights activist Osman Kavala life sentence

A Turkish court has sentenced prominent civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with the 2013 mass anti-government protests. The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants, including 71-year-old architect Mucella Yapici,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

FAW disappointed at potential Wales-Wrexham play-off clash

The Football Association of Wales has expressed disappointment that Wrexham’s potential National League play-off final would clash with Wales’ World Cup decider against Scotland or Ukraine. The Vanarama National League has announced their play-off final will kick off at the London Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, June 5...
UEFA
newschain

Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday. The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury. Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start...
SOCCER
newschain

Newcastle on verge of Premier League history with survival virtually assured

Newcastle are set to become the first club in Premier League history to stay up after winning none of their first 14 games. While their survival is not yet mathematically assured, their 43 points is more than any relegated team in a 38-game Premier League season and head coach Eddie Howe, who inherited a side on just five points from 11 games and as many adrift of safety, will be gearing up for another top-flight campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jules Kounde still wants Sevilla exit as Chelsea chase France defender

Jules Kounde has paved the way for a move to Chelsea this summer by telling Sevilla he remains determined to leave the Spanish club, the PA news agency understands. France defender Kounde saw a long-mooted transfer to Chelsea fall apart last summer, after Sevilla refused to let the highly-rated centre-back leave for less than his 80million euros release clause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sophie plays steel drums as Wessexes receive friendly welcome in Antigua

The Countess of Wessex played the steel drums with secondary school pupils as she and Edward received a friendly welcome to the island of Antigua and Barbuda. The country’s Prime Minister told the couple there would be no placards of protest on their visit, and hoped they would enjoy the hospitality of the island during their stay.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy