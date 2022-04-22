ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gavin Newsom, Ron DeSantis trade insults over Disney controversy

By Eric Ting
 3 days ago
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.  (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Lawmakers in Florida have voted to strip Disney of its ability to operate as an independent government in the area around its Orlando theme park following a high-profile spat between the company and Gov. Ron DeSantis over an education bill.

While the Florida Legislature first took up the measure, California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted , "THIS is what 'business friendly' means? (thinking face emoji) We protect free speech in California. We help our businesses grow, thrive, and invent the future. Punishing businesses for speaking out against hatred is the move of an authoritarian regime."

Newsom had previously called on Disney to reverse a move to relocate 2,000 workers from California to Florida. His office did not return multiple requests for comment asking whether the governor has had recent conversations with Disney executives on the matter.

Meanwhile, DeSantis' office bristled at being called an "authoritarian regime" and returned fire on Newsom.

"It is not 'retaliatory' to pass legislation that allows all corporations to do business in a fairer environment," DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw wrote in an email. "In fact, getting rid of crony corporatist carve-outs is antithetical to authoritarian systems. More broadly, it’s ironic that a governor whose lockdowns forced Disney and other parks to remain closed for 13 months is suddenly accusing an anti-lockdown, anti-mandate governor of 'authoritarianism.'"

Disney's special district has existed since 1967, and exempts the company from many state and local regulatory measures. Florida historian Richard Foglesong told CNN that Disney sought this special status after routinely tussling with the local government in Anaheim over issues related to Disneyland.

DeSantis is expected to sign the legislation, and broader implications are unclear. Some legislators and experts warn that because Disney currently provides municipal services in the special district, counties would have to begin providing those services themselves should the special status be revoked.

Those experts warn that such a change would create a new $105 million tax burden that would fall on local taxpayers. They also warn of an even bigger possible problem: the transfer of bond liabilities from Disney to local governments. These liabilities could range anywhere between $1 billion and $1.7 billion, and would again fall on local taxpayers. You can read more on the possible fallout here.

Comments / 65

big Benny
3d ago

The governor of California is a complete failure. Crime is out of control and the taxpayers are burdened with supporting illegal aliens. The governor of Florida does everything in his power to protect his taxpayers.

Reply(8)
72
EVAMexica AndalusiaJabalTRQ
3d ago

There shouldn’t be any hate! Hate is an evil thing but so is teaching children inappropriate things particularly those that contradict the laws of nature!

Reply
13
Chris Castro
3d ago

good for Florida keep protecting the kids there while Cali passes laws that make killing a newborn by its mother legal

Reply(19)
46
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
