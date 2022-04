COLUMBIA, MD—April 21, 2022 – The Maryland Coalition of Families (MCF) Board of Directors has named Christi Green as its new executive director. Green brings over a decade of executive leadership experience with organizations that work to empower underserved communities, deliver high-impact programs that address complex community challenges, and mobilize resources and support for a […] The post Maryland Coalition of Families Appoints New Executive Director Christi Green appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

