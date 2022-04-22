Todd McShay details latest on draft stock of Jameson Williams, John Metchie

Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

Alabama has a ton of talented players in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two star wide receivers in Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Both Williams and Metchie are coming off of torn ACLs from this past postseason, but ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay remains high on both wideouts.

McShay joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday, where he went in depth on the current draft stock for both Williams and Metchie ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

“If you asked be after both of their injuries, I would’ve said Metchie might fall to the third, Jameson’s going to go late in the first,” McShay said. “But it’s amazing what’s going on with medicine today and how quickly these guys can recover from the injuries. Jameson’s ahead of schedule.

“This is what happens. You get in these draft rooms and you’ve got scouts who have been following him all year, you get the medical team that’s giving their input, and then you’ve got coaches who were in such a bubble all year long in the NFL, but now the position coaches are going back and getting some input watching the tape.”

For McShay, Williams is the clear top wideout in this year’s draft class. His down-field ability is tremendous, and once healthy he should prove to be a great investment in the first round.

“If I go watch tape of Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson from Ohio State, Chris Olave, Drake London, all of these top receivers, Jameson is the best receiver,” claimed McShay. “I mean you have to be blind not to see that on tape. So you’re getting reports medically that are coming back that are saying he might be ready for training camp. That’s what some people have come out and said. It remains to be seen, but if you’re confident that even you’re going to get him at full strength five, six weeks into the season, I’m taking that guy because this is a five-year investment in the first round.

“You got four years and then that fifth-year option. So I think he’s the best in this class and I think receiver coaches are going to see that. But it depends on what your situation is. Is it win now or do you have to save your job, what is the situation? But Jameson Williams to me is the best receiver in this class because of his vertical ability and ability after the catch. He’s the closest thing to Tyreek Hill that this draft class has to offer.”

McShay is high on both Williams and Metchie in the NFL Draft

In addition to Williams, McShay is high on Metchie entering the NFL Draft. Even with a torn ACL and maybe being overshadowed by Williams at times last year, Metchie had great production with 92 receptions. McShay sees Metchie as a valuable starter in the NFL, and he should be about ready to go when the season begins.

“Metchie was the dirty work guy, I love him,” McShay said. “A month ago, two months ago, I would’ve said third round. He’s going to go in the second, he’s too good of a player. Really good hands, knows how to get off the press. If they need it third-and-seven, they’re going to Metchie, not necessarily Jameson Williams. Jameson is the star, but Metchie had 92 catches this past year. So I just like his play and think he’s really good after the catch too, very underrated part of his game. He’s going to be a really good No. 3 starter in the league and I think he’s going to be pretty much ready to go.”