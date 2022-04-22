ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Todd McShay details latest on draft stock of Jameson Williams, John Metchie

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGV3x_0fH9FTR700
Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

Alabama has a ton of talented players in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two star wide receivers in Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Both Williams and Metchie are coming off of torn ACLs from this past postseason, but ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay remains high on both wideouts.

McShay joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday, where he went in depth on the current draft stock for both Williams and Metchie ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

“If you asked be after both of their injuries, I would’ve said Metchie might fall to the third, Jameson’s going to go late in the first,” McShay said. “But it’s amazing what’s going on with medicine today and how quickly these guys can recover from the injuries. Jameson’s ahead of schedule.

“This is what happens. You get in these draft rooms and you’ve got scouts who have been following him all year, you get the medical team that’s giving their input, and then you’ve got coaches who were in such a bubble all year long in the NFL, but now the position coaches are going back and getting some input watching the tape.”

For McShay, Williams is the clear top wideout in this year’s draft class. His down-field ability is tremendous, and once healthy he should prove to be a great investment in the first round.

“If I go watch tape of Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson from Ohio State, Chris Olave, Drake London, all of these top receivers, Jameson is the best receiver,” claimed McShay. “I mean you have to be blind not to see that on tape. So you’re getting reports medically that are coming back that are saying he might be ready for training camp. That’s what some people have come out and said. It remains to be seen, but if you’re confident that even you’re going to get him at full strength five, six weeks into the season, I’m taking that guy because this is a five-year investment in the first round.

“You got four years and then that fifth-year option. So I think he’s the best in this class and I think receiver coaches are going to see that. But it depends on what your situation is. Is it win now or do you have to save your job, what is the situation? But Jameson Williams to me is the best receiver in this class because of his vertical ability and ability after the catch. He’s the closest thing to Tyreek Hill that this draft class has to offer.”

McShay is high on both Williams and Metchie in the NFL Draft

In addition to Williams, McShay is high on Metchie entering the NFL Draft. Even with a torn ACL and maybe being overshadowed by Williams at times last year, Metchie had great production with 92 receptions. McShay sees Metchie as a valuable starter in the NFL, and he should be about ready to go when the season begins.

“Metchie was the dirty work guy, I love him,” McShay said. “A month ago, two months ago, I would’ve said third round. He’s going to go in the second, he’s too good of a player. Really good hands, knows how to get off the press. If they need it third-and-seven, they’re going to Metchie, not necessarily Jameson Williams. Jameson is the star, but Metchie had 92 catches this past year. So I just like his play and think he’s really good after the catch too, very underrated part of his game. He’s going to be a really good No. 3 starter in the league and I think he’s going to be pretty much ready to go.”

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AOL Corp

Urban Meyer, Ryan Shazier, Mike Tomlin among Steelers, Buckeyes at Dwayne Haskins memorial

Members of the Steelers and Ohio State football families were among the friends and loved ones to mourn Dwayne Haskins at a Friday memorial service in Pittsburgh. The ceremony commemorating the life of the former Buckeyes and NFL quarterback was the first of three slated to take place this weekend. Haskins' widow Kalabrya Haskins also attended. She released one of three doves set free to honor her late husband, who died on April 9 at 24 years old when he was struck by a vehicle on a South Florida interstate after telling Kalabrya on a phone call that he was walking to get gas. Haskins wore No. 3 with the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Former First Round Pick to Seattle

With the NFL Draft just days away, there is no shortage of conjecture of what the Green Bay Packers will do. With four picks in the top 60, there is a plethora of trade rumors and speculation over who the Packers will draft. Obviously, with the trade of Davante Adams earlier this offseason, many expect the Packers to be targeting a wide receiver early. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed that several trades could occur around the NFL on Draft Day. One of them involving the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks involved Jordan Love and the Packers moving up to the ninth overall selection.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Chris Olave
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Espn#Wideouts#The Paul Finebaum Show#Ohio State
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Barry Switzer Announces Major Oklahoma Move: Fans React

Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Evan Neal shares unique story on first time Nick Saban met family

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal established himself as one of college football’s most dominant players over the past three seasons by spending time at three different positions with great success. As he prepares for the NFL Draft now, the former five-star recruit remembers the special moment Nick Saban had visiting his family in Okeechobee, Florida.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy