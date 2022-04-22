Michigan hoops: Key dates approaching, Terrence Shannon & more

Guard Terrence Shannon #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders handles the ball during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at United Supermarkets Arena on March 04, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Michigan basketball players considering declaring for the NBA Draft to at least explore their options are going to have to decide soon what they’re going to do. The deadline to declare is Sunday (April 24), two days away.

First, though …

As reported yesterday, Michigan hosted Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. on an official visit. The 10.4 PPG scorer, a 6-6 wing who shot 38.4 percent from three-point range last year, appears to have U-M on top.

There have been rumblings that potential admissions hurdles have been overcome. Today, even, his former AAU team Mac Irvin Fire tweeted congratulations to him with the hashtag #Michigan before deleting.

That could mean a few things, of course. Perhaps they jumped the gun, or maybe they wanted to let him announce himself when it became official. Either way, it appears Michigan could be on the verge of landing a huge piece to next year’s team, as reported yesterday late afternoon.

To make room, someone would have to leave or move to walk-on status. Either is possible — in fact, it’s rare, now, that a year goes by without some attrition.

The scholarship chart:

Opinion: if anyone leaves, it might be sophomore-to-be Moussa Diabate. There have been rumblings for a while he’s exploring the possibility. Junior-to-be Hunter Dickinson appears to be approaching milestone NIL numbers that would encourage him to remain on campus. Soph-to-be Caleb Houstan, meanwhile definitely seems to need another year.

There could be a transfer or two, as well.

If a player enters while maintaining his college eligibility, the date for withdrawal is June 1. The NBA Combine is May 16-22 — there’s no guarantee any or all of the Michigan players who declare would get an invite. Dickinson, for example, was relegated to the G-League camp last year. But we’ll know the status of any who do declare by June 1 (specifically, whether they choose to remain in the draft, which would mean no return to Michigan).

The deadline for one-time immediate transfer eligibility is entry into the portal by May 1, or a week from Sunday. That does NOT mean that a potential transfer needs to make a decision by May 1 — only that he must put his name into the portal by May 1 to get immediate eligibility.

This means that if anyone from the current Michigan roster is thinking about transferring — or if events like a Shannon commitment, decisions regarding NBA early entry, etc. prompt someone to think about it — we should know that in the next 10 days.

At that date, then, we’ll know everyone who is available in the portal from all schools. As noted, there are some not in the portal yet Michigan might consider if they were.

Watch for more on these Michigan basketball developments in the hours and days to come …