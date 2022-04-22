ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Sarkisian reveals Texas offensive star will be limited for spring game

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
Tim Warner/Getty Images.

After over a month of practices, Texas will take to the field Saturday night at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin to wrap-up its spring period with its annual spring game – which will allow Longhorns’ fans to get a first look at the team ahead of the 2022 season.

As Texas is heading into its second season under head coach Steve Sarkisian, everyone involved with the program is excited for the upcoming campaign – and the spring game will allow them all to see what kind of product the Longhorns will have on the field come September.

While Texas has been putting in work throughout the spring period, the Longhorns have been lucky not to have suffered any crucial injuries. However, Sarkisian did reveal that running back Bijan Robinson will be limited on Saturday as he recently got banged up in practice.

“Bijan will probably be limited Saturday,” Sarkisian said. “He’s got kind of an ankle sprain – nothing serious. … But he’ll be relatively limited. Andrej Karic is nursing an ankle, as well. But outside of that, I foresee everyone else playing.”

Robinson is a very important part of Texas’ team, having rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Although he’d like to be at full speed for the spring game, the Longhorns are being smart by limiting Robinson and not risking his sprain to worsen.

Texas’ Orange vs. White spring game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Sarkisian discusses how his two new assistants are gelling with position groups

Texas didn’t have a successful football season in 2021, but Steve Sarkisian made some changes in the offseason with hopes of putting a much better product on the field once the 2022 campaign gets underway. Among the changes Sarkisian made was hiring a pair of new assistant coaches in Tashard Choice and Brennan Marion – and the duo seems to be making a positive impact on the Longhorns’ program already.

While Choice was brought on to lead Texas’ running backs room, Marion was tabbed as the Longhorns’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach – two important offensive positions for Sarkisian’s club.

“Every guy at those position groups is getting better, and they’re getting better at things we want them to get better at – and that’s the sign of a good coach,” Sarkisian said. “At the end of the day, I think good coaches get what they emphasize.”

