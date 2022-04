Exxon Mobil will no longer allow banners of outside organizations on its flagpoles, angering some employees who in the past had flown a rainbow Pride flag. The new policy allows only government flags and those representing Exxon Mobil and its employee resource groups, which are employee-led affinity organizations that are generally blessed by employers. Workers can display the pride flag and representations of other groups such as Black Lives Matter on other areas of the company’s properties, including on lawns or in digital spaces.

