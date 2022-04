Little girl died after her grandmother forced the child to drink half a bottle of whiskey, as punishment for taking a sip. The grandmother was reportedly angry because the young girl had taken a sip of the whiskey, left on the counter. The girl’s grandmother forced the 4-year-old girl to drink a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched. The young girl had to drink the alcohol while on her knees in the hallway. The grandmother said that “this went too far” and she had “ruined everyone’s lives.”

