ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 Central Florida men win $1M each on scratch-off game

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $50 scratch-off game recently paid off for two Central Florida men. The “500X The Cash” Scratch-Off game produced two $1 million winners, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. [TRENDING:...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Lucky lady: Nash woman hits ANOTHER big lottery jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you can get this Spring Hope woman to buy your lottery tickets for you. Judy Marshburn hit her second big jackpot in 14 years, with North Carolina Education Lottery officials saying Thursday that she won the first $700,000 top prize in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game. She took […]
SPRING HOPE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Deltona, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Deltona, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Flight
Evie M.

Greenwood Cemetery is one of the most haunted places in Florida. Who's brave enough to go?

One of the most haunted places in Florida: Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando"Greenwood Cemetery" by NatalieMaynor is marked with CC BY 2.0. Orlando is an amazing city. Part tropical, part concrete, and all fun, I've loved living here. But one of the things I love most is all the haunted activities for ghost enthusiasts. If you're new to Florida like me, you may be surprised (or thrilled) to learn that it is in fact stuffed with ghosts and legends.
ORLANDO, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#The Florida Lottery#Wawa
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery

Comments / 0

Community Policy