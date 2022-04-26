ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

UPDATE: One dead in camper fire in Jeanerette

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
UPDATE, 4/26/22, 8:40 a.m.: While State Fire Marshals are more certain that the man found dead in April 22’s camper fire in Jeanerette is the homeowner, they still are not 100% certain of the cause of the fire.

The victim’s name has not been released, though officials confirmed he was age 53.

“Due to the extent of the damage, deputies have been unable to pinpoint an area of origin or a potential cause at this time,” said Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue. “However, the camper was being powered by an extension cord that was connected to a nearby mobile home and deputies are looking further into whether that improper wiring may have been a contributing factor.”

Rodrigue said residents should avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist or between two structures. Also, only use those cords and strips for temporary purposes.

ORIGINAL POST: JEANERETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — One person is dead after an early morning camper fire in Jeanerette, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office .

At around 5 a.m. this morning, April 22, St. Mary Fire District 11 firefighters responded to a call at the intersection of La. 318 and Jones Rd. Responders found a body at the scene. No name has been released, and no cause has been determined as of yet.

Officials say the scene is still active, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

