USD/CAD, for all intents and purposes, has been stuck in a very big range between 11 May 2015 swing low of 1.19202 and 18 January swing high of 1.46903. Since the summer of 2020, however, price has consolidated into a right-angled ascending triangle pattern. As priced gets squeezed, the pair could be ripe for a breakout. Most recently, its worth pointing out that price on the daily chart has broken above its 21, 50, and 200-day average. Still, given the current underlying certain prevailing in financial markets, traders should be considering a price break above and below the pattern.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO