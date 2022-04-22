ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You fall in love and suddenly become nice!' Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood reminisces about meeting fiancé Jonathan Myring after postponing their wedding to 2024

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They recently postponed their wedding to 2024.

And on Friday, Craig Revel Horwood, 57, reminisced about meeting his fiancé Jonathan Myring, admitting: 'You fall in love and suddenly become nice!'

Appearing on Loose Women, the Strictly Come Dancing judge also revealed that his husband-to-be had 'never heard of him,' before they met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad3oV_0fH9AAA100
Cute! On Friday's instalment of Loose Women, Craig Revel Horwood, 57, reminisced about meeting his fiancé Jonathan Myring, admitting: 'You fall in love and suddenly become nice!'

The couple got engaged in March 2020 during a holiday to Tasmania, and looking back on how they first found each other, Craig recalled: 'We met on Tinder, we did literally an hour meeting over smashed avocado and a poached egg.

'We just did a speed date of an hour to see if we liked each other, because I was sick of people turning up and actually not looking like their photographs.'

Craig detailed why Jonathan didn't know who he was, explaining: 'He's a gardener. He'd never really watched TV. He'd never heard of me at the time'

'We've pushed the wedding to 2024, we moved house to the east midlands and we want to have our wedding in our own garden, so we need to get that together too.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2J1G_0fH9AAA100
Complete unknown!? The Strictly Come Dancing judge also revealed that his husband-to-be had 'never heard of him,' before they met
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVoXX_0fH9AAA100
Not wasting time: 'We met on Tinder, we did an hour meeting over smashed avocado and a poached egg. 'We did an hour speed date of an hour to see if we liked each other' said Craig

Craig also revealed that he will be playing a woman in the first act of his stage show, admitting the alter-ego started years ago when he was looking for work in Australia.

The dancer explained: 'That all started years ago, I was trying to get work as a singer and was in the back row all the time.

'They wouldn't give me the time of day, so I turned up in a red wig and they said "yes!",' before adding of his upcoming show: 'Act two will be all the Strictly stuff and about my life.'

The Strictly judge recently admitted that he and Jonathan have pushed the date of their nuptials back to 2024, after previously moving the 2022 nuptials to 2023.

Despite initially taking their time due to the ongoing pandemic, Craig admitted that he didn't realise how 'expensive' weddings were as he explained their reasoning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HphIa_0fH9AAA100
Wedding plans: 'We've pushed the wedding to 2024. We moved house to the east midlands and we want to have our wedding in our own garden,' said Craig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDixK_0fH9AAA100
Looking to the future: Craig also revealed that he will be playing a woman in the first act of his stage show, admitting the alter-ego started years ago when he was looking for work

Speaking to The Mirror Craig - who is thought to earn £110,000 for each series of Strictly Come Dancing - detailed: 'I have got to pay for it and I did not realise how expensive weddings were. I had no idea!'

The lavish ceremony is set to take place at the couple's Victorian mansion, complete with its own lake, that is currently undergoing refurbishments.

He continued: 'It's a new house that needs a lot doing to it. I thought I would get it done in a year or two but there is no way it is going to be ready,' adding that work commitments have forced him to move the date again.

Craig said: 'I was going to have it this year and then Strictly Ballroom with Kevin Clifton came along and then we put the date until 2023 and now I am working again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9qcP_0fH9AAA100
Adorable: The happy couple got engaged in March 2020 after his husband-to-be proposed during a trip to Tasmania (pictured in 2019)

