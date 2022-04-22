‘NCIS’: See Behind-Scenes Reunion Between Michael Weatherly & Sasha Alexander Thanks to ‘Bull’

Nearly two decades have passed since we’ve seen “NCIS” alums Michael Weatherly and Sasha Alexander have appeared on screen together. And while, no, the beloved costars are not coming back together for any kind of “NCIS” role reprisal, the two actors did reunite on the set of the former Anthony DiNozzo actor’s latest show, “Bull.”

Tony DiNozzo and Kate Todd Reunite on Set of ‘Bull’

According to Cinema Blend, Michael Weatherly and the former Caitlin Todd actress came together again as the latter directed an upcoming episode of CBS’s “Bull.” And CBS was kind enough to share photos of the duo’s reunion which you can find here.

As per the outlet, the upcoming episode of “Bull” directed by Alexander debuts on April 28th. Entitled “Opening Up,” fans see Bull sidelined with a back injury. Meanwhile, Melissa and Chunk Palmer head to court without him. Overall, it promises to be an interesting episode.

Meanwhile, Alexander’s role as an “NCIS” regular concluded way back in season two. Longtime fans can never forget when Caitlin “Kate” Todd took a headshot and died instantly during the team’s search for terrorist Ari Haswari. Fans mourned her departure at the time, and continue to mourn her death today. Overall, she was a well-liked character and it was insanely early in “NCIS” for such a popular character to die.

Since departing “NCIS,” Sasha Alexander has also directed episodes of other popular shows. In 2016, the Kate Todd actress directed “Rizzoli & Isles,” on which she also starred. She followed that gig directing an episode of Netflix’s “YOU.”

As for Michael Weatherly, “Bull” is set to conclude this season, after six years on CBS. And since leaving “NCIS” in 2016, fans are now begging the beloved actor to return to his former stomping grounds.

Why Did Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly Leave ‘NCIS’?

Despite having just two seasons of “NCIS” to her name, Sasha Alexander’s Kate Todd remains one of the most popular characters in the series. And given her dynamic spot on the team, fans were shocked when her character’s death came after just two seasons on CBS. So why exactly did she leave?

During a 2012 interview with TV Guide, the former “NCIS” cast member attributed her leave to the show’s rough schedule. While speaking with the outlet, Alexander said, “People don’t realize that on a network show, you make 24 episodes a year. That’s 10 and a half months a year, 17 hours a day.”

Overall, she concluded, “It’s hardcore.”

Michael Weatherly also once shared why he finally decided to leave “NCIS” after 13 seasons. Following his departure at the end of season 13, Weatherly said, “You can’t be in that No. 2 [on Gibbs’ team] forever.”

However, unfortunately, with Gibbs’ Mark Harmon as series lead and an executive producer, Weatherly’s DiNozzo would never become No. 1. As a result, he said, “That started to feel constrained to me.”