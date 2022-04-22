ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

In New Audio, Kevin McCarthy Says Trump Admitted Some Responsibility For Jan. 6 Riot

By Jennifer Bendery
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLyFF_0fH9A4wu00

In the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately told Republicans that President Donald Trump had admitted to him that he bore some responsibility for the deadly attack that day.

“I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened?” McCarthy said in an audio recording from Jan. 11, 2021 , released Friday by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. “He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And he needs to acknowledge that.”

Speaking on a private conference call, McCarthy also told his colleagues: “He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No ifs, ands or buts.”

The GOP leader’s conversation with Republicans that day has been reported before now. What’s new is the audio recording of his exact words and tone with his colleagues when speaking about the horrifying events of Jan. 6.

On a separate call the day before, McCarthy told Republicans that he’d had enough of the president urging his supporters to defend him at all costs.

“I’ve had it with this guy,” McCarthy said, according to another audio recording shared by the Times reporters. What Trump did on Jan. 6 “is unacceptable” and “nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it,” he said.

As recently as this past January, the GOP leader pretended he didn’t know what a reporter was talking about when he was asked if Trump had told him in a Jan. 11, 2021, call that he was partly responsible for the Capitol attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#New Audio#House#New York Times#Gop
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Megyn Kelly blasts CNN for ‘hatred,’ slams CNN+

Media personality Megyn Kelly criticized CNN for even thinking its digital streaming platform, CNN+, might experience success, noting the company decided to offer more of what people are already not watching. Kelly blasted CNN for pushing away viewers, saying Republicans used to watch the cable network before its anchors began...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy