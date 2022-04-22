ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm the ringmaster!' Sean 'Diddy' Combs announces he'll host and executive produce the Billboard Music Awards next month

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Sean Combs announced he will host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in a video that was shared to his Instagram account on Friday.

The 52-year-old rap mogul appeared to be excited about filling both roles in his clip, in which he stepped outside of his house to watch the sunrise and let his neighbors know about his new project.

The awards ceremony is currently scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NigSP_0fH9A34B00
So excited: Sean Combs announced that he would be the host and executive producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in a video that was shared to his Instagram account on Friday

Combs began his video by officially announcing that he had accepted the positions of both host and executive producer for the upcoming show.

'As the sun rises, I have an announcement I want you all to hear!...I am returning, and what better way to come back than to executive produce and to host this year's 2022 Billboard Awards,' he said.

The performer, also known as Diddy, made a point of expressing his excitement about leading the ceremony.

'I'm the host with the most, I'm the executive producer that calls all the shots. That means I'm the ringmaster, P.T. Barnum style,' he stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vO75F_0fH9A34B00
Pumped up: Combs described himself as 'the host with the most, I'm the executive producer that calls all the shots. That means I'm the ringmaster, P.T. Barnum style'

Combs then remarked that the forthcoming awards ceremony would feature performances from several top artists.

He stated: 'Ain't no party like a Diddy party, okay? We gonna come through with one of the most disruptive lineups in music history with one of the most controversial hosts in music history-me!'

The entrepreneur concluded his video by encouraging the artists involved with the ceremony to begin planning their trips to Las Vegas.

He said: 'Everybody get ready to meet me at the 2022 Billboard Awards, because we gonna act bad!...Vegas gonna be lit! Everybody gonna get they hotel suites, get there early, put on your best and get ready to do what we do!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPd4X_0fH9A34B00
Building the hype: The entrepreneur concluded his video by encouraging the artists involved with the ceremony to begin planning their trips to Las Vegas

Nominations for the forthcoming awards show were initially announced earlier this month.

The Weeknd received the most nods for awards, as he racked up an impressive 17 nominations in multiple categories.

The hitmaker was also the most-nominated artist during last year's awards ceremony.

Doja Cat led female artists in terms of nominations, as she was put up for 14 distinctions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5Zc7_0fH9A34B00
Leading the list: The Weeknd received the most nods for awards, as he racked up an impressive 17 nominations in multiple categories; he is seen in 2021

Other performers whose contributions to the music industry have been recognized by Billboard include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Drake.

Mary J. Blige is currently set to receive the 2022 Billboard Icon Award during the upcoming event.

The singer will also perform live at the ceremony, which will feature appearances from acts such as Megan Thee Stallion and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are scheduled to take place on May 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAepO_0fH9A34B00
Major honor: Mary J. Blige is currently set to receive the 2022 Billboard Icon Award during the upcoming event; she is seen in 2021

Comments / 2

