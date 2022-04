COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More than 13,000 Texas A&M students, faculty and staff completed 1,900 service projects Saturday for the 40th annual Big Event. This is the largest, one-day, student-run service project in the nation, according to the Big Event’s website. Aggies helped residents across the Brazos Valley in service projects including yard work, window washing, and painting.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO