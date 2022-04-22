ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, NY

Missing baby found in New York, fugitive mother arrested

By James Battaglia
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A missing child from West Virginia was found in Stockton, New York Thursday, after police issued an alert that she may be in the Webster area with her fugitive mother.

Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, was charged on March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia for felony concealment of a child. Police say Marean was ordered to transfer custody of a minor in February, but fled.

Investigators determined she had been living in Western New York. An alert went out in the Rochester area on April 8 , when investigators said they believed Marean had recently been with family in Webster.

According to the US Marshals Service, Marean and the missing child were found Thursday in Stockton, where Marean was arrested on that felony concealment of a child warrant.

nonnys chaNnel
2d ago

I would run to the far ends of the earth before anyone took my baby away. You go girl. You loved your daughter enough and I pray you get to spend alot of time with her

