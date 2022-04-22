ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Alabama lunchroom manager ordered to repay over $23,000 after years-long payroll mistake

By Lee Hedgepeth
 3 days ago

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County Schools lunchroom manager has been told she must repay over $23,000 after a payroll mistake caused her to be overpaid for about six years.

Christie Payne recently received a letter from Chilton County Schools outlining the alleged overpayment.

“A review of financial records reveals that you were overpaid by the Chilton County Board of Education,” the letter said.

The letter, signed by Superintendent Jason Griffin, said that the overpayment totals $23,465.40 and began during the 2016-2017 school year.

“The employee went from assistant manager to manager,” the letter said. “The employee should have started at step 0 or the manager schedule but was given years of experience as an assistant.”

Every month “this is not taken care of,” the letter said, $254 will be added to the total amount Payne owns.

The letter outlines three options for repaying the money. Payne can pay $325.91 monthly for 72 months, $3,910.90 annually for the next six years, or pay in one lump sum.

The letter said that if Payne objects to the overpayment or wants to propose another repayment schedule, she must do so in seven days upon receipt of the letter, which was dated April 12 but was mailed to Payne’s home address.

Payne has not taken the request to repay the money lightly. She said she was shocked when she received the letter.

“I had no idea this was happening,” she said. “Now I have seven days to fix a six-year mistake made by the payroll department.”

Payne has been in touch with representatives from the Alabama Education Association about the issue, according to district director Tracy LeSieur. AEA is working to gather more information and evaluate the situation, LeSieur said Friday morning.

Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin refused to answer questions about the issue Thursday evening.

“Due to employee privacy issues, Chilton County Schools will not be commenting on your inquiry,” Griffin said in an e-mail.

You can read the full letter sent to Christie Payne below.

(Courtesy of Christie Payne)
Comments / 14

Pop Pop
3d ago

So the board wants her to repay an issue they created? Hmmm to me it sounds like the one that made the mistake should be jobless. Not to mention this was unnoticed for 6 years when the BOE goes through financial audits. Get an attorney involved and run this up well above the CCBOE

Suzanne Karam
3d ago

If not advised by school officials what her salary would be as manager, then this lady is not responsible for the accounting error. The authorities should start their investigation in the payroll department!!

Jes Anglin
3d ago

whomever set the employees hourly pay rate after her promotion is who is at fault. that's who should be made to pay it back, not the employee.

