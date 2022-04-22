Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to host 2nd annual Trivia Night

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Flatlands Dance Theatre brings dance and theatre out into the fresh air in Dances, Alfresco, marking the company’s first return to live performance since 2019! And what better way to experience an evening of world premiere dance than by enjoying it under the stars! Five new dance works will premiere and we will also feature a special work made and performed by children participating in FDT’s Young Dancers Workshop spring series. Seating will be made available to all patrons as part of your ticket purchase, although we invite audience members to bring blankets and chairs if you’d prefer your own. Audience members are also invited to bring a picnic or snacks to enjoy during the show. We will hold a raffle each evening with ready-made picnic baskets full of locally-sourced goodies and specialty items to enjoy during and after the show. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the FDT company and guest artists. Masks are highly encouraged and distancing will be prioritized in seating. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy a picnic and a show under the stars!

