ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to host 2nd annual Trivia Night

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Texas Tech University will hold its 2nd Annual Trivia Night fundraiser Tuesday evening May 10th from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the McKenzie Merket Alumni Center. This event is open to the community and you...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
KCBD

Children’s Advocacy Center Go Blue Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time for all communities to come together and raise awareness on child abuse prevention. Having a month dedicated to child abuse prevention creates an opportunity to rekindle our efforts within our social network to highlight the critical work that happens daily. To wrap up the month - the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains (CAC) wants to make sure the Lubbock Community does its best to highlight the significance of it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Flatlands Dance Theatre presents ‘Dances, Alfresco’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Flatlands Dance Theatre brings dance and theatre out into the fresh air in Dances, Alfresco, marking the company’s first return to live performance since 2019! And what better way to experience an evening of world premiere dance than by enjoying it under the stars! Five new dance works will premiere and we will also feature a special work made and performed by children participating in FDT’s Young Dancers Workshop spring series. Seating will be made available to all patrons as part of your ticket purchase, although we invite audience members to bring blankets and chairs if you’d prefer your own. Audience members are also invited to bring a picnic or snacks to enjoy during the show. We will hold a raffle each evening with ready-made picnic baskets full of locally-sourced goodies and specialty items to enjoy during and after the show. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the FDT company and guest artists. Masks are highly encouraged and distancing will be prioritized in seating. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy a picnic and a show under the stars!
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Fredericksburg, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy