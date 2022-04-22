ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Why Intuitive Surgical Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares are trading lower by 13.26% at $255.51 after the company reported first-quarter earnings results. Intuitive Surgical reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08. Intuitive Surgical...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Intuit

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Intuit INTU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Vale

Vale VALE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Vale has an average price target of $20.93 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $18.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Momentus Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Momentus Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:MNTS) short percent of float has fallen 21.64% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.00 million shares sold short, which is 3.91% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: QCR Holdings

QCR Holdings QCRH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that QCR Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50. QCR Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Overweight#Intuitive Surgical Inc#Isrg#Intuitive Surgical#Piper Sandler#Wells Fargo
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Artisan Partners Asset

Artisan Partners Asset APAM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Artisan Partners Asset will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03. Artisan Partners Asset bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Highwoods Properties's Earnings

Highwoods Properties HIW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Highwoods Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Highwoods Properties bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Paysafe Limited Common Shares?

Paysafe Limited Common Shares's (NYSE:PSFE) short percent of float has fallen 20.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.77 million shares sold short, which is 3.47% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sysco

Sysco SYY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $92.0 versus the current price of Sysco at $89.19, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Sysco...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

How To Attend R1 RCM Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call

R1 RCM RCM will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on May 9, 2022, to discuss Q1 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial 888-330-2022 (US) or 646-960-0690 (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Luther Burbank Earnings Preview

Luther Burbank LBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Luther Burbank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. Luther Burbank bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for DigitalOcean Holdings

Within the last quarter, DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DigitalOcean Holdings. The company has an average price target of $65.5 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $54.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares increased by 19.8% to $7.75 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Swvl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 297.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $921.3 million. HyreCar...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pacific Premier Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. Pacific Premier Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Well Positioned For Opportunity?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth Corp. FLGC has expanded its portfolio, which spans a range of verticals and diverse revenue streams, with growth largely driven through mergers and acquisitions (“M&As”). With M&As defining its 2021 calendar year, Flora Growth capitalized on global trends, which saw over 63,000 worldwide M&A transactions completed across all industries and sectors as companies sought new avenues for growth amid the pandemic, rising inflation and disrupted supply chains. With two recent acquisitions, Flora Growth “was able to add an estimated $35 million in revenues and $7 million EBITDA. For comparison, back in 2020, the company’s acquisitions generated $28 million in revenue and $7 million in EBITDA,” a recent article reads. “Flora Growth has also raised about $35 million in capital and added several key executives, positioning itself for upcoming growth. It is projected that the overall global momentum for M&A activity will continue through the 2022 calendar year, and Flora Growth will be at the forefront of it all.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

BofA's Key Takeaways From Coca-Cola Earnings

Coca-Cola Co KO reported its first-quarter organic growth higher than BofA and Street estimates, and this growth was led by higher volumes, according to BofA Securities. The Coca-Cola Analyst: Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating for Coca-Cola, while keeping the price target unchanged at $70. The Coca-Cola Thesis: Although gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How To Trade This Pattern On Alibaba Stock

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $239.22 and a 52-week low of $73.28. Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc BABA gapped down over 4% to start Monday’s trading session but bounced up to close the gap intraday and was trading mostly flat by early afternoon. The reversal to the upside may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of New Oriental Education's Earnings

New Oriental Education EDU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that New Oriental Education will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.92. New Oriental Education bulls will hope to hear the company...
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Where Texas Instruments Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Texas Instruments TXN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Texas Instruments has an average price target of $184.17 with a high of $195.00 and a low of $170.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Musk-Twitter M&A Continues To Heat Up, This Obscure Memecoin Surges 10,800%

Dogecoin and Elon Buys Twitter rallied after possible Twitter acquisition. Dogecoin is a favorite of Elon Musk, while the memecoin Elon Buys Twitter is a bit more volatile. Social media giant Twitter Inc TWTR is set purportedly set to accept the $43 billion acquisition offer from the world's richest man, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. This event apparently resulted in both Dogecoin DOGE/USD and an obscure memecoin rallying.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy