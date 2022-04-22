ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/22/22

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 3 days ago
In Riverside County, there were 452 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 14th, hospitalizations have increased in the county...

CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

4/21 KVCR Midday News: ONT Passenger Volumes Pre-Pandemic Levels, Illegal Dumping Cleanup, 105th NOS Fair, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. RUSD is disputing statements by attorneys representing nearly a dozen molestation victims in lawsuits that netted 20 million dollars. California will close its main COVID-19 testing lab next month. Passenger volumes at Ontario International...
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Calif. Senate approves plan to lower home water use

Mired in an extreme drought, California lawmakers on Thursday took the first step toward lowering the standard for how much water people use in their homes - a move that won't be enforced on individual customers but could lead to higher rates even as consumption declines. California's current standard for residential indoor water use is 55 gallons per person per day. The rule doesn't apply to customers, meaning regulators don't write tickets to people for using more water than they are allowed. Instead, the state requires water agencies to meet that standard across all of its customers. The California Senate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Jobless rate drops to pre-pandemic levels in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County’s unemployment rate dropped to pre-pandemic levels in March, as payrolls increased by nearly 10,000 during the month to a record 976,000, the county’s Workforce Development Board reported on April 15. Newly released data from the California Employment Development Department showed unemployment dropping to 4.3 percent...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Los Angeles County reinstates mask mandate aboard public transit, at airports

Masks will again be required on all public transit within Los Angeles County, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles, under a new COVID-19 health order that will take effect on Friday, April 21. The order will also again require masks at all indoor public transportation hubs, including airports and bus terminals. Public Health The post Los Angeles County reinstates mask mandate aboard public transit, at airports appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

